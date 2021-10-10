Things to Consider When Replacing a Roof

by

When the time comes to replace your roof, you have one thing in mind: this is a project that needs to be perfect. You do not want any regrets once it’s installed since you know that this is something that will be with you for many years. That is why it is so important to choose the right roof and take the needed steps to ensure the safety of your loved ones while the project is getting done.

Roofing Material

Nowadays, you have a wide selection of materials available for your roof. The number one option preferred by homeowners is asphalt shingles. They come in a variety of styles and colors and can complement the style of many homes. However, there are many other interesting choices, such as slate, metal shingles, clay or concrete tiles, wood shingles or shakes, and solar shingles. Work with your roofing contractor to decide what material works best with your home and budget.

Noise

Replacing an entire roof is noisy. If you work from home, you may want to plan to do so from a different location during the replacement. If you have young kids, you should consider spending the day elsewhere since they may be scared by the activity and the noise.

The Cost

As stated above, a roof is not something that you will be replacing frequently. So, it is important to find the perfect contractor for the job. Get several quotes but do not base your decision only on the cost. Get references from family, friends, or neighbors and compare their experiences. Ask your future roofer to provide you with their license and insurance before signing any contracts.

Roof Removal and Disposal of Debris

As you can imagine, the amount of material comprising your old roof is huge. Your contractor should take care of the removal for you as well as the disposal of any other debris. You cannot simply place the old roof by the curb and expect it to be collected by the city.

Talk to your roofing contractor before the job begins to clarify whether they are just planning to place the new shingles on top of the old ones or if the old roof will be removed. You do not want any unpleasant surprises.

Protect Your Property

A roofing job will impact your entire property. Trim long tree branches that reach the roof before the replacement starts and cover your landscaping to prevent it from getting damaged by falling debris. Also, any outdoor furniture or kids’ toys should be moved to a safe location like inside your garage. Since your driveway will probably be utilized by their vehicles and equipment, make plans to have your cars parked away from the house. You don’t want to discover that they are inside the garage and you are unable to drive out.

Read the Contract Before Signing It

Look over the contract and make sure it includes facts on the materials that your Weston roofing contractors will be using and their cost. If your city or town requires permits, make it clear that it will be their responsibility to obtain them. Confirm that they will be following the building codes for the place where you live.