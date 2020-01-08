5 Easy Tips to Make Buyers Love Your Home

by

Embarking on the home-selling journey is very exciting but it can also be very intimidating especially if you are a first-time seller.



The goal is to make your house seem attractive to everyone who has never lived there.



Many sellers get anxious about this because they immediately think that they need to spend a lot of money to make their home seem amazing. This, however, could not be further from the truth.



There are many things that sellers can do to boost the appeal of a house and you don’t need to break the bank to do it. Have a look at these 5 quick tips:

#1 – Welcome to our humble abode!

The old adage is true: “first impressions last“ and it is especially important if you are in the real estate game.



You need to make potential buyers feel connected to the house as soon as they step into the yard. Before you start collecting quotes for large-scale renovations, there are many small things that you can do to make your house look inviting.



A fresh coat of paint always makes a house look clean and updating the light fixtures on the porch can lend a touch of modernity to the house.

#2 – Paint to impress!

As briefly mentioned in the previous point, sellers often underestimate the value of paint and the impression that can be created when the house is given a new coat.



What you need to understand, however, is that white is not always the best way to go. A sophisticated neutral color will do so much more for the fixtures, the windows, and the moldings, and it will create an overall sense of coziness throughout the house.



Choose warm colors like grays, creams, and beige instead of boring old white, or worse: something bold and bright. Now is not the time to experiment with purple!

#3 – Fake it till ya make space!

One thing that most buyers can agree on is that they want a home with a lot of space.



If you have a lot of storage space in your house, make sure that you show it off.



And, if you live in a house where space is an issue, fake it ‘till you make it. Store your belongings somewhere else like at a family member’s place or try a self-storage unit.



Try to leave about 30% of each closet or shelf empty to create the illusion that your home has a lot of storage space.

#4 – Comfy-feely!

What is better than imagining yourself in a cozy nook with a cup of coffee and a good book?



Home buyers want to experience that warm feeling when they look at their next home.



Buyers flock to charming houses, so make sure that you add those cozy accents throughout the house: your porch might be smaller than most, but add an adorable bistro dining set and some plants, and it will definitely appeal to the buyer.



Heck, a new fire pit and a set of lawn chairs on the grass will make them yearn for those long summer nights, and a few plush pillows on the couches never did anyone any harm.

#5 – Let it shine – let it shine!

Potential buyers love a home that is bathed in natural sunlight instead of homes that are lightened with bulbs.



If you have big windows, make the most of them and show them off. Remove heavy curtains and replace them with streamlined, lightweight styles that match the wall colors.



If you have a contemporary home, remove the window dressings altogether. Make sure that you clean the windows thoroughly and don’t forget to gives the screens a scrub as well. You want to make sure that enough sunlight gets through to impress potential home buyers.



All-in-all, these above-mentioned tips will come in very handy when you’re preparing your home for sale!

