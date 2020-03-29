Titan Factory Direct Makes Homes Affordable during COVID-19

by

At Titan Factory Direct our commitment is to our Titan family, our customers and the community we serve. Our hearts go out to everyone in these extraordinary times. We have faith that our world will arise from this stronger and more united thanks to the selflessness we continue to see from our service providers, healthcare providers and the comradery and care that is still in our communities. At this time, we want to assure our customers that we are an essential business and our locations remain open and dedicated to serving our community and providing affordable housing when and where it is needed most.

All of our Titan design centers, model homes and offices are enforcing proper health and sanitation protocols in accordance with CDC standards. We understand that buying a home is one of the biggest decisions in a person’s life, and we will do our very best to offer quality customer service while following appropriate health measures and hygiene. We will have daily health checks of our employees. We will take the extra measures of greeting customers with a smile instead of a handshake. We will maintain 6 ft. spacing. We will limit our customers and employees to 10 people or less, and we will ask every appointment and new customer to consider the health of others and refrain from visiting if they are not feeling 100%.

We also have resources available to help customers obtain information, research and tour our models from the comfort of their home. We have Virtual Tours available on our website for the majority of our models. We have housing specialists standing by to assist those who reach out by phone or chat. We have online applications for top industry lenders. And finally, we are eager to offer a smiling, supportive face during social distancing using tools like FaceTime and video calling.

There is an opportunity in even the most adverse situations, and it is our responsibility to extend everyone the opportunity for affordable housing. As our government officials navigate through the new challenges coming with COVID-19, creating new plans and new policies, they are also developing ways to support our communities and uphold our economy. The U.S. Federal Reserve has decreased interested rates to near 0% and that is pushing into our banks and lenders creating some of the lowest interest rates we have ever seen. There is an opportunity now to save hundreds off your monthly payment, and thousands off the purchase of a home. In the vulnerability of COVID-19 we are finding an even greater opportunity for affordable home ownership.

Titan Factory Direct offers a wide selection of award-winning manufactured home and modular home floor plans. To schedule a video call or a personal home tour with a professional housing consultant, call 855-550-6550 or visit http://www.titanfactorydirect.com.

About Titan Factory Direct

A factory direct builder of Champion Homes, Titan Factory Direct is a full service manufactured and modular homes company. Titan will help with home site selection and assists in all phases of purchasing and building, from start to finish. Their wide selection allows buyers to search for new and used manufactured, modular and mobile homes for sale as well as repossessions, land-home packages, commercial and oil field housing for the best price available. For more information, visit http://www.titanfactorydirect.com.