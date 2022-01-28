To-Do Checklist When Preparing For An Open House￼

by

Are you getting ready to host an open house for your property? If so, make sure you follow this checklist to ensure that everything goes smoothly! By preparing in advance and having a plan of action, you can avoid any last-minute surprises and ensure that your guests have a great experience.

1) Remove clutter & personal items

Open houses are typically public events, so you’ll want to make sure your home is as tidy as possible. Be sure to remove any clutter from the floors and surfaces – this means no books on coffee tables or knick-knacks along shelves. You also want to take down any pictures on the walls, family photos in frames, and other personal items.

2) Make small repairs

Even though you want to clean up your home for the open house, don’t scrub away all the little imperfections! Things like smudges on walls can be addressed with a quick touch-up. If any doorknobs or drawer pulls come loose, tighten them back into place. Little cosmetic issues can add character to a space, so don’t worry about them too much!

3) Wash the linens

One thing you definitely do want to remove from your home is any dirty or stained linens. Make sure that your shower curtain is clean and free of mildew and that all the towels in the bathrooms look crisp and fresh. If you have an extra set of sheets for the sofa bed, make sure those are laundered too!

4) Deep clean the kitchen & bathrooms

Open houses typically happen on weekends, so that means your guests will probably be using your bathroom to freshen up and the kitchen to get a glass of water (or maybe even a snack). Ensure those spaces are as clean as possible before showing off your home. If you’re able to, schedule an appointment with home cleaning for a deep cleaning just before the open house.

5) Organize your closets and drawers

You want to give a good impression of your home, and closets and dressers with messy contents will do just the opposite. Be sure that all drawers are empty and that both dresser tops and shelves in closets are free from clutter. This will give potential buyers a great opportunity to see how cloistered they would be!

6) Rearrange furniture

Open houses are typically opportunities for buyers to envision what changes they’d make if they were to buy the home. Before you show off your place, give some thought as to how you would plan out different rooms or areas within each room. If there’s a good spot for a sink near the stove in the kitchen, relocate it.

7) Buy new pillows and linens

Even if you’re not inviting people over for a dinner party, that doesn’t mean that your pillows and sheets need to be 20 years old! Buy some new linens and fresh pillowcases, then place them on all the beds before the open house. That way, buyers will only see clean and comfortable beds (and won’t be thinking about how they need to be replaced!).

8) Clean the oven and stovetop

Open houses are a great opportunity for buyers to try out different features. Buyers may want to make a meal in your kitchen, so make sure that the oven and stovetop look shiny and clean! If you have an electric range, be sure that it has been thoroughly cleaned so that there’s no evidence of spilled food.

9) Ensure the front door is inviting

Be sure that your front door is looking its best. A fresh coat of paint, new doorknobs, and a good cleaning will help convey the message that you take pride in your home. Be sure to have keys with all locks so potential buyers can come in through any entrance!

10) Buy a new welcome mat

Open houses are a great time to make the best first impression possible. A new welcome mat at the front door is an easy and inexpensive way to convey that message. Make sure it’s bright and inviting, as well as free of any dirt or debris!

In conclusion, an open house provides the opportunity to impress potential buyers with your home. Using these easy steps, you can ensure that your home is clean and clutter-free for all who come through!