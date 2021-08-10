Top 6 Places to Look Into When Investing in Vacation Rental Properties

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

If you want to invest in a rental property, you want to make sure you look at desirable locations. Of course, there are the traditional places everyone looks to go, such as Hawaii and other warm destinations, but there are some underappreciated locations that many people don’t know about.

Orange Beach, Alabama

Orange Beach is along the coast of Alabama. People flock to see the clear blue waters and play on the white sandy beaches. There are many things to do in Orange Beach, such as parasailing, kayaking, or you can just relax next to the water.

When looking for an investment loan, your loan officer will want to know that you will make enough money to pay back the loan. Having your vacation rental property in a desirable location helps reassure them that you will be able to make your payments promptly.

Castle Hot Springs, Arizona

Founded in 1896, Hot Springs, Arizona, is located in the Bradshaw Mountains. It is a vacation destination your renters will never want to leave. The hot springs there are said to have healing properties. In addition, there are many things you can do in the mountains like explore walking trails, view wildlife, and see the fantastic views.

Killington, Vermont

Killington, Vermont, is known for its mountains. The Green Mountains offer something for everyone. For people who enjoy golfing, there is a golf course located there. For those with children, there is the Killington adventure center. Killington can boast about their skiing, and during the rest of the year, there are hiking and biking trails to experience.

Vermont has known for its rich history, Vermont cheese, and maple syrup. There are many shops and markets to explore there where vacationers can purchase locally made items. The natural beauty combined with the mountains and outdoor activities makes this one of the top places for a vacation rental, proving short-term rentals are on the rise.

Branson, Missouri

If you are looking to invest in a vacation rental with a lot of nightlife and things to keep your renters busy all day, this is a prime location. Branson is in the Ozark Mountains and gives off small-town vibes with big-city entertainment. It’s another location that offers year-round things vacationers can do.

While in Branson, people can go to amusement parks, experience the boardwalks, and find local tourist attractions like the wax museum. There are live shows that vary from comedy shows to dinner shows. The zoo is another must-visit place.

South Kohala, Hawaii

A volcano eruption created Kohala over 120,000 years ago. Since then, Kohala has become one of the most popular travel destinations. Visitors to the island can walk through the lava fields, play in the water, and take in the local culture.

There is a small town called Waimea located in South Kohala. There, you will find some surprising secrets about Hawaii. Parker Ranch, one of the largest ranches located in the United States, is located there, and The Parker Ranch museum is an attraction you do not want to miss as well.

Broken Bow, Oklahoma

Broken Bow, Oklahoma, may be known for its abundance of lakes, but many other things make it stand out. The Wichita Mountains are close to Broken Bow, where approximately 650 Bison still roam free. This small town has a mining company where children and adults can experience finding their gemstones.

Take a ride on Broken Bow lake and soak up the view of the cliffs while enjoying a lazy float on the crystal blue waters. If you are looking for something a bit more exciting, there are trails for riding your ATVs. And for those who are a bit more daring, you can choose to take a half-mile zip line tour.

When investing in real estate, you want your investment to work for you. There’s no sense in spending all of this time and money to find out no one wants to rent your property due to its location. The location of your rental is one of the most crucial things that determine the success or failure of your property.