TTR Sotheby’s International Realty Welcomes Michael Kay to its Bethesda, Maryland Brokerage Office

TTR Sotheby’s International Realty is pleased to welcome Michael Kay to its Bethesda, Maryland brokerage office.

Delivering over 40 years of experience in real estate development, construction management, property management, and custom home design, Kay delivers a wealth of knowledge to clients and colleagues alike.

“It’s great to be back at TTR Sotheby’s International Realty,” says Kay, who joins TTR Sotheby’s International Realty from The Fleisher Group of Compass.

“I’ve always held the firm in high regard and am thrilled to deliver opportunities for my clients in Bethesda’s luxury market.”

Regarded for his integrity, knowledge, and professional network, Kay represents a variety of clientele, including custom home builders, new home buyers, and existing home owners.

Having grown up in the Washington area as a member of a multi-generational family business focused on real estate development, Kay has been involved with the development of office space, multi-family housing, hotels, single family residences, and mixed-used property.

“It is a tremendous pleasure to welcome Michael back to TTR Sotheby’s International Realty,” says Marcus Jaffe, Managing Broker of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty’s Bethesda, Maryland brokerage office.

“Michael’s years of experience in development and sales provide tremendous value for all clients. We could not be happier that he has returned to our firm.”

Following its most successful year to date, with over $5 Billion in closed sales for the year ending 2021, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty has its sights set on Bethesda, Maryland and Maryland’s Montgomery County as a key area of growth for the firm.

“As one of the Washington region’s most experienced real estate professionals with deep roots in the Washington community, Michael is a fantastic addition to our growing Bethesda, Maryland brokerage office,” says Mark C. Lowham, CEO and Managing Partner at TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.

“As we seek to expand our presence in the Bethesda, Maryland market, we are grateful that Michael will be returning to the Sotheby’s family.”

About TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

TTR Sotheby’s International Realty is regarded as one of the highest-performing real estate firms in the United States. With 10 offices and over 500 real estate associates, our commitment to professional service, flawless integrity, and community leadership allowed us to capture more than $5 Billion in closed sales in 2021 while also serving as one of the Washington Metropolitan Area’s foremost leaders in corporate philanthropy. To learn more, visit us at http://www.ttrsir.com.