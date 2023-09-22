TWENTY-YEAR INDUSTRY VETERAN PURSUES CENTURY 21 BRAND AFFILIATION TO MAXIMIZE MARKET POTENTIAL

Century 21 Real Estate LLC., a global industry leader and the most recognized name in real estate*, has added a key bilingual Chicagoland firm to its network in order to enhance service to the local Latino community.

CENTURY 21 New Beginnings, based in Hickory Hills, is owned and operated by Pablo Galarza. Galarza joined the real estate industry in 2003 following a brief career in manufacturing. Since becoming a licensed broker, Galarza has been recognized as one of Chicagoland’s top real estate professionals in the 2022 Who’s Who publication for Chicago Agent Magazine.

CENTURY 21 New Beginnings’ team of relentless affiliated sales professionals, who are bilingual in English and Spanish, will have access to the CENTURY 21® brand’s world-class technology and marketing, lead generation, agent learning and coaching, and innovative productivity platform to help better serve and deliver the highest quality of service to buyers, sellers and investors.

In addition to serving the immediate neighborhoods of Chicagoland, Galarza also extends his company’s services to the city’s surrounding suburbs. He prioritizes maintaining a family-friendly feel in all business dealings which has led the company to becoming a staple of local Latino real estate. The company also likes to participate in many charity organizations such as the Boys & Girls Club of Chicago and Saint Jude’s Children’s network.

With the help of the CENTURY 21® brand, the firm is looking to recruit a minimum of 15 agents to their new office by March 2024.

“As a company that frequently serves multiple demographics in the melting pot of Chicagoland, it’s truly impressive to see the universal respect that the CENTURY 21 brand commands,” said Galarza. “We’ve been able to witness firsthand the opportunities the brand provides through marketing, recruiting and overall industry innovation. For us to be able to capitalize on these avenues of business while bettering our Latino communities is outstanding for not only us but the entire CENTURY 21 network.”

“We’re very excited to increase the CENTURY 21 brand’s presence in the Chicago metro and thrilled that Pablo can extend exemplary service to Hispanic homeowners,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “The CENTURY 21 brand has a long-standing relationship with the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals® as we have worked collaboratively to help members of the Hispanic community build wealth through homeownership, and Pablo’s efforts in his community will be further supported as a member of the CENTURY 21 brand.”

Galarza and his team are looking for relentless sales professionals to join their growing real estate company and invite area residents seeking a new professional opportunity, or real estate agents looking for a new home, to visit them at 8714 S Roberts Rd. in Hickory Hills, IL 60457.

*Study Source: 2022 Ad Tracking Study. The survey results are based on 1,201 online interviews with a national random sample of adults (ages 18+) who are equal decision makers in real estate transactions and active in the real estate market (bought or sold a home within the past two years or, plan to purchase or sell a home within the next two years). Recognition question based on consumers aware of brand in question. Results are significant at a 90% confidence level, with a margin of error of +/- 2.4%. The study was conducted by Kantar Group Limited (formerly Millward Brown), a leading global market research organization, from November 10-16, 2022.

About CENTURY 21 New Beginnings

CENTURY 21 New Beginnings is an independently owned and operated franchise affiliate of Century 21 Real Estate, franchisor of the iconic CENTURY 21® brand, comprised of over 12,900 independently owned and operated franchised offices in 84 countries and territories worldwide with more than 144,000 independent sales professionals.



Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation, and settlement services.



© 2023 Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All Rights Reserved. CENTURY 21®, the CENTURY 21 Logo and C21® are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21 Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.