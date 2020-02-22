United Real Estate Executive Rick Haase Recognized as Top Leader

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

The Swanepoel T3 Sixty Group recently announced Rick Haase, president of United Real Estate and chief operating officer of United Real Estate Group, has been named to the Swanepoel Power 200 (SP200). This is a repeated recognition for Haase to be recognized amongst the most powerful and influential leaders in residential real estate.

The Swanepoel T3 Sixty Group provides extensive research and industry knowledge in all aspects of the residential real estate industry. The SP200 evaluates and ranks leaders and executives according to their decision-making power, position held within the company, financial resources, achievements, industry significance and reach, public stances on imminent changes in the marketplace and personal influence in the industry.

“It’s truly one of the highest compliments of all to be saluted by your peers, and at the same time we know well that the true success in our company is born out of the hard work of dozens and dozens of Employees, Agents and Broker/Owners that make up United Real Estate. I appreciate the recognition of being named to the SP200 again this year,” said Haase. “During the past 12 months, we were able to accelerate our long-term strategy of growth while maintaining efficient operations. I think our Agents and Broker/Owners are rewarding us for having a guiding principle to change the financial trajectory of their careers.”

To learn more about United Real Estate, brokerage succession planning, brokerage valuation and sale or franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com or call 877-201-7640.

Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Real Estate can visit JoinUnitedRealEstate.com or call 877-201-7640.

A Closer Look at United Real Estate

United Real Estate – a division of the United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to the challenges facing agents in the residential real estate brokerage industry. Providing the latest training, marketing and technology tools to both agents and brokers under a 100-percent commission strategy, United Real Estate makes it more profitable for an agent to sell real estate and for real estate brokers to leverage a complete system to better grow a successful, thriving real estate brokerage.

Named as a “frontrunner” in the real estate industry in 2013, “part of the next generation of real estate brokers” in 2014 by the Swanepoel TRENDS Report, as well as being listed in the “Power 200 Most Influential” from 2015-2019 by Swanepoel Power 200. United Real Estate has more than 85 offices and over 4,900 agents.

Through a worldwide franchise solution, United continues to rapidly expand and was named to the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies four times since 2015 and the 2018 Entrepreneur Franchise 500® – Ranked in Top 100 New Franchises, Top Franchises & Top Brands. Driven by an unwavering commitment to giving back, a pillar of United’s core values and guiding principles, United Real Estate is proud to support and partner with Autism Speaks, the world’s leading autism science and advocacy organization, as United’s charity of choice.