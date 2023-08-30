US MARINE CORPS VETERAN-LED BROKERAGE JOINS THE CENTURY 21 BRAND TO SOLIDIFY ITS PRESENCE IN SOUTH CAROLINA’S LOWCOUNTRY

Century 21 Real Estate LLC., a global industry leader and the most recognized name in real estate*, has fortified its presence in the Lowcountry of South Carolina with the affiliation of Beaufort-based EquitySafe Realty, LLC.

Founded in 2015 by US Marine veteran Will McCullough, EquitySafe Realty is well known in Northern Beaufort County for its affiliated agents’ unparalleled professionalism and service. McCullough has over 25 years of local real estate experience and has helped more than 1,000 clients throughout his career. His extraordinary service, which dates back to his time spent as a USMC Senior Drill Instructor, has previously earned him the title of Beaufort’s top agent according to U.S. News & World Report. McCullough also serves as a director of the Beaufort-Jasper County Association of REALTORS®; he formerly served as Vice Chairman of the Beaufort County Parks & Recreation Board. He is also the incoming vice president for Beaufort BNI chapter. In 2014, Governor Nikki Haley appointed him to a six-year term as chairman of the South Carolina State Athletic Commission.

Now doing business as CENTURY 21 Coastal Town Realty, McCullough and his team of relentless affiliated sales professionals will have access to the CENTURY 21® brand’s world-class technology and marketing, lead generation, agent learning and coaching, and innovative productivity platform to help better serve and deliver the highest quality of service to buyers, sellers and investors.

As a natural hands-on leader, McCullough has instilled a go-getter attitude throughout his company. He first joined the real estate industry because he felt he possessed a stronger work ethic than any real estate agent he had previously worked with in his time flipping fixer-uppers. Twenty-five years later, he still believes this is the case for himself and his affiliated agents, as they vow to involve themselves in every step of the buying and selling process to ensure no issue goes unresolved. They live by their mantra of “never drop the ball,” as they represent their buyer and seller clients as if they were themselves.

Will and his wife and partner in business, Deena, pride themselves on their ability to onboard agents and provide completely personalized service to each of their clients. Now with the backing of the CENTURY 21® brand, their goal is to do so on an even larger scale. Specifically, the couple is looking to place even greater emphasis on agent recruitment and is hoping to expand the company’s domestic footprint via mergers and acquisitions.

“Affiliating with the CENTURY 21 brand provides us with unparalleled opportunities to leverage our decades of hyper-local experience with a globally recognized entity,” said McCullough. “Throughout my career I’ve learned to navigate the ups and downs of the real estate industry and the longevity and continued success of the CENTURY 21 brand stands as proof that it has done the same. Together this affiliation will provide us access to not only world-class tools and network experience, but also a world-class reputation.”

“At its core, real estate is about service, which is clearly the keystone to Will and Deena’s business philosophy,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “Their desire to be relentless in the delivery of superior service makes them ideal brand ambassadors in the Beaufort market and beyond.”

McCullough and his team are looking for relentless sales professionals to join their growing real estate company and invite area residents seeking a new professional opportunity, or real estate agents looking for a new home, to visit them at 83 Sams Point Rd in Beaufort SC, 29907 or call at 843.441.8286.

*Study Source: 2022 Ad Tracking Study. The survey results are based on 1,201 online interviews with a national random sample of adults (ages 18+) who are equal decision makers in real estate transactions and active in the real estate market (bought or sold a home within the past two years or, plan to purchase or sell a home within the next two years). Recognition question based on consumers aware of brand in question. Results are significant at a 90% confidence level, with a margin of error of +/- 2.4%. The study was conducted by Kantar Group Limited (formerly Millward Brown), a leading global market research organization, from November 10-16, 2022.

About CENTURY 21 Coastal Town Realty

CENTURY 21 Coastal Town Realty is an independently owned and operated franchise affiliate of Century 21 Real Estate, franchisor of the iconic CENTURY 21® brand, comprised of over 12,900 independently owned and operated franchised offices in 84 countries and territories worldwide with more than 144,000 independent sales professionals.



Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation, and settlement services.



