Weichert Realtors joins forces with tech powerhouse Inside Real Estate

Weichert Realtors, one of the most prominent independent real estate services organizations in the country has partnered with Inside Real Estate to provide a powerful new technology platform to their 13,000+ sales associates and affiliated agents. The myWeichert platform, powered by kvCORE, will provide a comprehensive tech ecosystem enabling Weichert agents & teams to manage and grow their business from one single location.

Weichert’s enterprise implementation of the highly sought after kvCORE platform, includes extensive customization and deep integration into Weichert’s proprietary systems, providing a seamless experience for agents to run every aspect of their business. Known for its sophisticated automation, kvCORE was adapted to support the Weichert Way selling system, creating a powerful productivity suite that automates follow up, helping agents do more business, in less time.

“Weichert has always focused on how to give our associates the best tools, so they can deliver legendary customer service. That’s the Weichert advantage,” said Jim Weichert. “Technologies like myWeichert will help improve the productivity of our associates by letting them run and automate their entire businesses. It also helps our office managers better support associates with training and guidance.”

In addition to sophisticated automation and productivity benefits, myWeichert will empower agents and teams with the most robust lead generation tools on the market – allowing them to drive new business regardless of their budget. The platform’s Smart CRM offers complete database privacy while the Marketing Autopilot feature offers behavior based nurturing to engage and convert 5-10X more leads and sphere of influence contacts.

“Weichert considered numerous offerings and even looked at developing an in-house solution, but kvCORE’s features and capabilities proved to be unmatched. Working with their professionals to adapt the platform was the most efficient and cost-effective answer for our Sales Associates and our Company,” said Carlo Siracusa, president, Weichert Realtors who leads Weichert’s company-owned offices across six states from New York to Virginia.

“We’re honored to be partnered with Weichert Realtors, a truly legendary brand,” said Joe Skousen, President of Inside Real Estate. “The powerful Weichert Way selling system combined with their commitment to providing best-in-class technology re-affirms their leadership position in the industry. Their implementation of myWeichert has given us an opportunity to further demonstrate the robust capabilities of our flagship platform, kvCORE. We look forward to a long and successful partnership, focused on driving bottom line results for their agents, teams and brokers.”

About Inside Real Estate:

Inside Real Estate is a fast growing, independently-owned real estate software firm that serves as a trusted technology partner to over 200,000 top brokerages, agents and teams. Their flagship product, kvCORE Platform, is the most modern and comprehensive solution in the industry known for delivering profitable growth at every level of a brokerage organization. Built on a modern, scalable and flexible architecture, kvCORE enables every brokerage to create their own unique technology ecosystem through custom branding, robust integrations and high-quality add-on solutions. With an accomplished leadership team and over 175 employees, Inside Real Estate brings the resources, scale and vision to deliver ongoing innovation and success to their growing customer base.

About The Weichert Family of Companies

Since 1969, Weichert Realtors has grown from a single office into one of the nation’s leading providers of homeownership services by putting its customers first. A family of 18 full-service real estate-related companies, Weichert provides an integrated real estate, mortgage, insurance and title settlement solution — branded as All Under One Roof ℠— to simplify the home purchase experience for buyers and sellers, in most markets. Weichert leverages its customer website, http://www.weichert.com, one of the most visited real estate websites in the nation, to help families and individuals realize the dream of homeownership through quick and easy access to listing information and the services of its real estate professionals nationwide. Like other family-owned and -operated businesses, Weichert enjoys greater public trust according to several national surveys. For more information, Weichert’s customer service center can be reached at 1-800-USA-SOLD. For information on franchise opportunities visit weichertfranchise.com or call 877-533-9007. Each Weichert® franchised office is independently owned and operated.