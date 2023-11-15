WELL KNOWN TAUNTON FIRM BECOMES THE NEWEST CENTURY 21 AFFILIATED COMPANY IN SOUTHEASTERN MASSACHUSETTS

Century 21 Real Estate LLC., a global industry leader and the most recognized name in real estate*, is strengthening its presence in Southeastern Massachusetts with the affiliation of a local brokerage, Realty Network Associates, Inc.

Based in Taunton, the firm is owned and operated by broker/owner AJ Andrews. Andrews began his real estate professional path in 1994 and by 1996, he earned his broker’s license. He has accumulated almost 30 years of industry experience.

Andrews opened his own real estate brokerage in 2010, serving residents across Southeastern Massachusetts primarily throughout Bristol and Plymouth counties. The firm’s affiliated sales professionals have more than 100 years of combined experience in commercial properties, first-time homebuyer assistance, second homes, foreclosures, short sales and land sales.

Now doing business as CENTURY 21 Realty Network, Andrews and his team of relentless affiliated sales professionals will have access to the CENTURY 21® brand’s world-class technology and marketing, lead generation, agent learning and coaching, and innovative productivity platform to help better serve and deliver the highest quality of service to buyers, sellers and investors. Andrews plans to use the CENTURY 21 brand’s robust resources to expand his firm’s presence within its existing market.

The firm is locally renowned for its deep knowledge of the local market as well as its family-oriented, customer service-driven philosophy that not only ensures every client’s needs will be handled with care but also that the entire process will be fully transparent and fully personalized. Clients regularly commend the company for its enhanced level of communication and the constant availability of its affiliated agents.

“In my 30 years of real estate experience, I’ve always believed that honest hard work will produce desired results,” says Andrews. “Anyone can just get a job done, but it’s the extra effort and integrity that makes us stand out in our client interactions. People have already come to trust us based on these merits, but now with the broad recognition and strong reputation of the CENTURY 21® brand attached to our business, we’ll be able to build even more confidence with prospective clients.”

The CENTURY 21 Realty Network brokerage is also heavily involved in the local community by sponsoring local businesses, youth sports and, most notably, the Taunton YMCA, where Andrews has volunteered for over 17 years.

Taunton, Massachusetts is a desirable place to call home due to its affordability, strong sense of community, rich history and economic growth. Taunton is the hub of Southeastern Massachusetts being centrally located between Boston, Providence and Cape Cod. Taunton offers city amenities while maintaining its cultural attractions, recreational offerings, vibrant retail and dining scene and natural beauty. Its convenient transportation and diverse housing options makes it a prime location for real estate investing. This welcoming city is a great choice for new residents seeking a diverse and dynamic living environment.

“It’s always exciting to welcome an industry veteran such as AJ into the CENTURY 21 family,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “What makes this even more exciting, however, is that AJ’s company offers the CENTURY 21 brand an incredible blend of two lucrative draws – their white-glove service to their close-knit community and their proximity to two of the biggest markets in the Northeast. AJ knows how to best serve the smaller communities around him, and we get the chance to provide him with the knowledge and tools that can allow him to grow his services into regions with significant business potential.”

Andrews and his team are looking for relentless sales professionals to join their growing real estate company and invite area residents seeking a new professional opportunity, or real estate agents looking for a new home, to visit them at 277 Winthrop Street in Taunton, MA 02780 or call at 508.254.3003.

*Study Source: 2022 Ad Tracking Study. The survey results are based on 1,201 online interviews with a national random sample of adults (ages 18+) who are equal decision makers in real estate transactions and active in the real estate market (bought or sold a home within the past two years or, plan to purchase or sell a home within the next two years). Recognition question based on consumers aware of brand in question. Results are significant at a 90% confidence level, with a margin of error of +/- 2.4%. The study was conducted by Kantar Group Limited (formerly Millward Brown), a leading global market research organization, from November 10-16, 2022.

About CENTURY 21 Realty Network

CENTURY 21 Realty Network is an independently owned and operated franchise affiliate of Century 21 Real Estate, franchisor of the iconic CENTURY 21® brand, comprised of over 12,900 independently owned and operated franchised offices in 84 countries and territories worldwide with more than 142,000 independent sales professionals.



Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation, and settlement services.



© 2023 Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All Rights Reserved. CENTURY 21®, the CENTURY 21 Logo and C21® are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21 Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.