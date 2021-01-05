Why the Utah Housing Market is Ripe for Discovery

by

Known for its incredible outdoor life, top-rated ski resorts, and national parks, the state of Utah is a landscape of contrasts between mountains and desert.

As one of the top five best states to live in according to the US News and World Report due to its economy, infrastructure, and fiscal stability, Utah’s housing sector continues to charm home buyers from other states.

Low-interest rates, a great lifestyle, high employment, and a work-life balance all add to the allure of the Beehive State where 81 percent of people own their own home.

The difference is in the design

With the advent of the COVID-19 19 pandemic, many people are reconsidering city living and jumping at the chance to remote work in larger living spaces closer to nature.

Enter the master-planned community of Daybreak in the suburb of South Jordan in Salt Lake City. Tucked away on the western side of Salt Lake Valley, offering 4,000 acres for land development with eight smaller neighborhoods, the Daybreak community is the perfect place to raise a family in a safe environment.

Carefully designed and laid out, architectural variety is the cornerstone of the Daybreak community design philosophy. Think big front porches, parks, and trails. It’s all about fostering a deep connection to nature. The basic premise is that most people are willing to leave their car in the garage if the place they want to go to is within a five-minute walk. For this reason, parks, restaurants, shopping, schools, offices, and light retail are all within easy walking distance of your home.

And tying this community together is a pathway of trails, sidewalks, and bicycle highways where your children can walk to school.

Housing styles

Inspired by Salt Lake City’s historic neighborhoods, the style of energy efficient housing at Daybreak echoes exterior styles of Colonial Revival, Craftsman, and Victorian.

So, let’s take a closer look at some of the current homes for sale in South Jordan, Utah.

Highland Park

Highland Park is Daybreaks first upper village, complete with an information hub and community pool, and chef’s garden. Offering you a network of parks and nature with bicycle highways, you get to explore all the Upper Village has to offer. Then there’s the planned Watercourse, a series of waterways to walk along, picnic beside, and paddleboard on.

Choose from a range of floor plans from the Butterworth, Farnsworth, Freeman, Kelsey, Lewiston, and Kessler collection. From the Freeman, which offers you two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage for two cars, and square footage of 2.007, to the Kessler collection offering you three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, garage space for two vehicles, and square footage of 2.954, there is bound to be one that appeals to you.

Daybreak Condos

Tucked away at the foot of the Oquirrh Mountains, Daybreak condos offer a fresh take on community living. Ideal for those wanting to scale down or for the young professional. Situated right across the street from the light rail system station, you can access the entire Wasatch Front.

Daybreak Condos offer you four floors with floor plans for two to three bedrooms and two to three bathrooms, a garage, and square footage of 1.092 to 1.523.

Waterside Manor

Offering a lifestyle that includes hiking trails and picnic areas, beaches, and a reflecting pool, waterside Manor has a residential island feel. With three vehicle bridges and four pedestrian bridges, residents have easy access to the entire valley.

Choose from the Carolina, Charleston, Del Ray, Lexington, Nantucket, and Raleigh collection. The Del Ray collection offers four bedrooms and a loft, three and a half bathrooms, garage space for three cars, and square footage of 4.782, while the Carolina collection offers four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, garage space for three vehicles, and square footage of 4.069.

Heights Park Towns

With a 67-acre freshwater lake nearby perfect for canoeing, kayaking, or paddle boarding and a system of trails for runners and cyclists on your doorstep, this townhome community is ideal for those who want the vibrancy of downtown living a short walk or bike ride away.

Choose from the Brownstone collection offering three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a garage for two cars with a square footage of 2.146 or the Lighthouse collection offering three or four bedrooms, two and a half to three and a half bathrooms, a garage for two cars and 2.079 square footage.

Benefits that come with your Homeowners Association Fee

When purchasing a home in Daybreak, South Jordan, you are effectively buying into a lifestyle choice.

What is included in your HOA fee?

Fiber optic internet to your home

Community and fitness center

Five Swimming pools and one splash pad

Parks

30 + miles of trails

Tennis, volleyball, and basketball courts

Soccer fields

Resident boating privileges on Oquirrh lake, including the free rental of canoes, kayaks, sailboats, and stand-up paddleboards.

Community management and covenant oversight.

It’s all about being part of a larger community

From SoDa Row, Daybreaks trendy downtown area made up of restaurants, bars, and retail shops to the most recent addition, the Trail Crossing Centre featuring restaurants, salon services, medical, and banking.

The multi-specialty clinic in Daybreak built by the University of Utah features a 24-hour emergency room and specialty eye and cancer centers. Future plans also include a medical campus.

And for ease of commuting, there is the Red Line of the Utah Transit Authority’s light rail system, which gives residents access to downtown Salt Lake City, the University of Utah, and connections to Salt Lake City International Airport.

Schools play a large role in the community of Daybreak, and for this reason, you will find three public K-6 schools, a public K-9 charter, a public 6-12 charter, a brand-new public middle school, and a public high school. All of which are top-ranked.

And on weekends in Daybreak, it’s all about taking it easy with street fairs, food trucks, and farmer’s markets while listening to an eclectic mix of musical arts.

Now is the time to investMore now than ever, the time is ripe for investing in the new housing market in Daybreak, South Jordan, Utah where every facet has been carefully considered and crafted. It’s all about community, wellness, and a great way of life.