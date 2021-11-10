Engel & Völkers Strengthens Presence in North Carolina with Expansion into Raleigh

by

Engel & Völkers today announced the opening of its newest shop in Raleigh, NC. Yuriy Vaynshteyn, current license partner of Engel & Völkers Charlotte, will also serve as co-license partner of the brand’s Raleigh location along with Nikita Zhitov and Vincenzo Verdino, founders of CityPlat Commercial Real Estate, one of the fastest growing real estate firms in the Raleigh area since its founding in 2019. Zhitov, serving as the new shop’s managing broker, brings years of experience across the globe in commercial and residential real estate, developments and luxury housing construction. Verdino also brings global experience in construction and development to the brokerage, having played an integral role in CityPlat’s Commercial Brokerage and Property Development divisions. Vaynshteyn, Zhitov and Verdino, along with their collective team of more than 75 real estate advisors, will serve the markets of Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill as Engel & Völkers Raleigh.

“Raleigh is poised for explosive growth over the next ten years thanks to the continued migration of residents from the West Coast and Northeast, as well as international residents coming from India, China, Mexico and Russia,” said Anthony Hitt, president and CEO, Engel & Völkers Americas. “Yuriy, Nikita and Vincenzo all bring a wealth of experience and knowledge specific to the Raleigh market as well as a deep understanding of global real estate and connections throughout the world. As a global luxury real estate brand, this partnership was a natural fit as we expand our presence in North Carolina and across the United States.”

Engel & Völkers Raleigh is located at the front end of Fayetteville Street in the heart of downtown, neighboring the State Capitol Building and the Wells Fargo Capitol Center. Raleigh continues to be one of the strongest and fastest-growing real estate markets in the country as large corporations and big tech come to the famed Research Triangle Park, home to over 300 companies including Amazon, Google, IBM, Cisco, Fidelity Investments and Apple, which has a billion-dollar development planned for its campus that will bring more than 3,000 job opportunities to the area. The Triangle is also home to three of the state’s top universities; Duke, University of North Carolina, and North Carolina State.

This confluence of science, academia and technology has given rise to co-living, a disruptor in the residential sector since the pandemic and extremely popular among millennials and Gen Z homeowners. As a result, many multi-use developers have begun to create mixed-use, multi-family communal living and working spaces, making the Triangle truly unique. Buyers in the Raleigh area can also find new construction in the form of custom single family homes and luxury townhomes, with commercial spaces becoming increasingly integrated within residential communities.

“The luxury market in Raleigh has been underserved until this point,” said Vaynshteyn. “As more progressive residents from bigger cities flock to our community for its quality and cost of living, diverse and inclusive culture, and opportunities to push the boundaries of science and technology, Engel & Völkers offers a clean, sophisticated and worldly approach to real estate not previously present in the local market.”

“Bringing Engel & Völkers to Raleigh is direct evidence of the city transitioning from a small town to one of the fastest growing and most desirable places to live in the country,” added Zhitov.

For more information, visit raleigh.evrealestate.com.

About Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process for today’s savvy homeowner. Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 250 shop locations with more than 5,300 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand’s global network of 15,000 real estate professionals in more than 34 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate and yachting. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit evrealestate.com.