JPAR Real Estate recognized as # 1 fastest growing Franchise

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

JPAR® – Real Estate, America’s #1 fastest-growing 100% commission brokerage, is pleased to announce that, based on the data reported in the National Association of REALTORS® 2021 Franchise Report, it is the #1 Fastest-Growing Franchise by Percentage of Office Growth.

“We’re honored to have achieved this impressive recognition of our company’s growth,” said Laura O’Connor, President and COO, JPAR® – Real Estate. “Our value proposition and platform is second to none. The data in this report is a testament to the value and trust that agents place in our brand.”

Key findings of the report include:

Since 2003, REALTOR® Magazine has been providing readers with a report on residential real estate franchisors; 31 franchisors participated in this year’s report.

Franchisors saw slight growth in their share of the residential franchise market, compared with 2019, while the percentage of NAR members affiliated with a franchise, 42%, remained the same.

Brokers who’ve made the decision to affiliate with a franchise say they looked for not only great systems but also a business model that prioritized their growth and that of their agents.

100% commission franchises are the fastest-growing type of real estate franchise by agent count, with the 100% commission franchise segment growing at an average rate of 23% over the past 2 years.



JPAR® – Real Estate has outperformed both the 100% commission franchise segment and the overall residential real estate franchise segment, doubling in size over the past 2 years. “The company-owned stores have established a solid track record of success,” said Mark Johnson, CEO, JPAR® – Real Estate company-owned operations. “Now, with the addition of Laura O’Connor, the JPAR® brand is well-positioned for growth through franchise affiliation as we continue to develop influential industry leaders all across the U.S.,” added Johnson.

Overall, since 2019, franchisors have grown their share of residential real estate brokerages slightly. The just-released 2021 National Association of REALTORS®’ Profile of Real Estate Firms shows 12% of real estate companies are independently owned franchise companies, up from 11% in 2019. Another 2% are subsidiaries of a national or regional corporation that operates a franchise, up from 1% in 2019.

more

About JPAR® – Real Estate: JPAR® – Real Estate and JPAR® Franchising is a full-service real estate brokerage and franchise platform offering a highly competitive transaction fee-based model and agent-centric culture. The JPAR® platform provides agents 7 day-per-week broker support, physical office locations, a comprehensive tech stack and open architecture, physical office locations, marketing, lead generation, training, coaching, mentoring and agent health care. The company boasts more than 3,300 agents operating in 61 offices across 24 states and closes more than $8B annually in sales volume.

For more information about franchise opportunities, visit franchise.jpar.com.